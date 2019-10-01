You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade conflicts cost German exporters 30b euros in lost growth: Die Welt

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 6:41 AM

[BERLIN] Uncertainty and the bureaucratic fall-out from the trade war between China and the United States is set to cost the export-oriented German economy 30 billion euros (S$45.2 billion) in growth this year, newspaper Die Welt reported.

The paper cited a report by the German Chambers of Commerce (DIHK) that it had seen, according to which export growth was set to be all but wiped out this year as a result of the fall-out from global trade tensions.

"In the current year we will hardly cross the zero line in terms of export growth, meaning that we will more than 30 billion euros' less export growth compared to an already weak previous year," DIHK president Eric Schweitzer said.

The cost in terms of added bureaucracy was also substantial, DIHK said, adding that it had provided a record 1.34 million certificates of origin this year - a time-consuming but essential procedure for exporters hoping to avoid their wares being hit by trade sanctions directed at other countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

German exporters were also being affected by Britain's expected departure from the European Union, DIHK said.

In the first half of the year, Britain was Germany's eighth largest trade partner, behind Poland for the first time as businesses prepared for the re-introduction of regulatory barriers.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Beijing: A US delisting of China firms will shake global markets

Aug bank lending bounces back on business loans

China's Sept PMIs up on domestic demand, no rebound yet

Japan's Aug factory output falls more than expected

Critical to forge a sense of unity among Singaporeans: DPM Heng

Champion Asean as an integrated market of 600m: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly