You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade, North Korea on agenda for Abe-Trump White House meeting on April 26

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 8:42 AM

BP_TrumpAbe_180419_37.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26 to discuss trade and efforts to contain North Korea's nuclear program, a US official said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on April 26 to discuss trade and efforts to contain North Korea's nuclear program, a US official said on Wednesday.

Mr Abe is one of Mr Trump's closest allies on the world stage and the US president is planning to visit Tokyo in late May. Japan was the first stop on Mr Trump's November 2017 Asia tour and the two leaders played golf. A similar golf outing could be in the offing for Mr Abe's visit to Washington.

In Tokyo, Mr Trump plans to greet Crown Prince Naruhito, who will become emperor on May 1, a day after the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.

That visit could include a Trump-Abe visit to a sumo championship.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The White House declined to comment.

Japan's foreign and defense ministers will meet with their US counterparts in Washington on Friday, the US State Department said.

Mr Trump has touted his good relationship with Mr Abe, which has seen closer security ties given shared concerns about China's growing power, but he has also made clear he is unhappy with Japan's trade surplus with the United States, which was US$67.6 billion in goods in 2018, according to US figures.

This week, US and Japanese officials held a first round of talks toward a new trade deal Mr Trump has sought and the US side raised concerns over the "very large" trade deficit with Tokyo.

Mr Trump and Mr Abe agreed last September to start trade talks in an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are under way.

Friday's security talks will cover North Korea and the "continued realignment of US armed forces in Japan", among other issues, the State Department said.

The discussions are also likely to cover investigations into the crash in the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan last week of the first US-designed F-35 fighter aircraft assembled in Japan.

The advanced Lockheed Martin jet crashed in good weather about 84 miles (135 km) east of the Misawa air base in Japan's Aomori prefecture on April 9.

Japan's first F-35 squadron had just become operational at Misawa, and Tokyo plans to buy 87 of the fighters to modernise its air defenses as neighbouring China and Russia upgrade their military forces.

Discussions on North Korea are likely to cover next steps after Mr Trump's failed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK manufacturing chief sees ‘no good news’ in Brexit extension

Venezuela is world's most miserable economy, Singapore is third-least: index

No Brexit more likely than a disorderly one: economists

China's king of debt has US$35b fortune and lots of doubters

Japan intervened to stall Nissan-Renault merger, emails show

Japan manufacturers' mood slumps to 2.5 year low: poll

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening