You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trade war failed to force businesses out of China, say EU firms

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 12:40 PM

AK_chusflag_0912.jpg
The US-China trade war has failed to force businesses back to the US from China, as most of them have found ways to avoid or endure the cost of tariffs amid the protracted spat, according to European companies operating in the world's second-largest economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The US-China trade war has failed to force businesses back to the US from China, as most of them have found ways to avoid or endure the cost of tariffs amid the protracted spat, according to European companies operating in the world's second-largest economy.

The conflict has forced some large European companies to relocate US-bound production out of China to nearby emerging economies, including South-east Asia and India, in pursuit of cheap labour and production facilities, the European Union (EU) Chamber of Commerce in China said, publishing the results of a survey on Monday.

That means that companies reroute the origins and destinations of US-or China-bound goods, avoiding the tariff "border", the chamber said. The results of the Sept 12-20 survey were from 174 respondents.

"Larger firms are forced to pick up marginal costs for outmanoeuvring the tariffs, while smaller European and American firms end up either passing costs along, eating costs themselves, or changing suppliers," the report said. "Is this meeting the intended goal of driving investors—particularly larger companies—from the Chinese market back to the US? Clearly not."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

TARIFF FUTILITY

SEE ALSO

EU budget rules need rethink, says new commissioner

The trade group, representing over 1,600 European companies, said that despite some companies fleeing China, about an equal number of them are upping their stake there by moving their supply chains onshore to avoid tariffs altogether.

About 8 per cent of the respondents said they had moved or were moving relevant production out of China as a result of the tariffs, while 6 per cent said they were considering or had already increased investment in China, a sharp increase from the 2 per cent when surveyed in January.

Smaller European firms that can't leverage global supply chains to avoid the costs have also adapted their businesses to lessen the impact of tariffs, survey results showed.

"That the European companies in China have effectively negated tariff effects in a relatively short space of time only serves to highlight the futility of bilateral tariffs in a global marketplace," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the trade group.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

Biggest Hong Kong protest in months signals more unrest in 2020

Daughter claims Australian ex-PM urged silence on alleged rape

Australians' faith in government hits record low

Arms sales worldwide up nearly 5%, says new report

Japan third-quarter GDP growth revised up

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

[SINGAPORE] Outsourced workers such as cleaners, security officers and landscape maintenance workers should have...

Dec 9, 2019 12:41 PM
Transport

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

[SINGAPORE] Construction works for two stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020...

Dec 9, 2019 12:17 PM
Life & Culture

Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe 2019 crown

[ATLANTA] Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Atlanta after a lavish ceremony filled with...

Dec 9, 2019 12:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's Lynas picks Kalgoorlie for rare earth processing site

[BENGALURU] Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp said on Monday it had picked outback town Kalgoorlie as the site...

Dec 9, 2019 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

Biggest Hong Kong protest in months signals more unrest in 2020

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong saw its biggest pro-democracy protest in months on Sunday, signaling more unrest to come in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly