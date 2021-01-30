You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Treasury's Yellen affirms importance of close ties with Canada

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 9:21 AM

nz_yellen_300145.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Canadian counterpart on Friday underscored the importance of working closely together on economic policy, national security and climate change, the governments said in separate statements.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Canadian counterpart on Friday underscored the importance of working closely together on economic policy, national security and climate change, the governments said in separate statements.

Ms Yellen spoke with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland about a range of issues, including efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the importance of the bilateral trade relationship, Treasury said in a statement.

Ms Yellen also noted her interest in working closely with Ms Freeland to advance mutual priorities through the Group of Seven advanced economies, the G20 and other international fora, it said.

The two officials are the first women to serve as finance minister and treasury secretary in their respective countries.

Their call came a week after President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by phone last week - just days after Mr Biden's inauguration - and agreed to join forces to combat the coronavirus in North America.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The two neighbouring countries have one of the world's large bilateral trading relationships, and the two leaders share similar views on many issues, but Mr Trudeau has expressed concerns about Mr Biden's move to scrap a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the United States, and a new "Buy American" policy that Ottawa fears could hurt Canadian firms.

Ms Freeland also raised those issues in the call with Ms Yellen, her office said on Friday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister outlined her concerns about the 'Buy American' policy and stressed the deeply integrated, interdependent nature of North American supply chains that benefit both countries," it said in a statement.

She also highlighted the importance of energy workers to Canada's economy and reiterated Canada's disappointment with the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, it added.

The two officials also discussed the importance of fair international digital taxation, continued cross-border trade, and "collective, bold action on climate change", Ms Freeland's office said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France tries to avoid lockdown with tighter border controls

Singapore to suspend green lanes with Germany, Malaysia, South Korea for three months

Italy to relax Covid-19 curbs in many regions, worrying some experts

In Biden's White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls

'Bomb-making manuals' found in home of Proud Boy who stormed US Capitol

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

France tries to avoid lockdown with tighter border controls

[PARIS] France will seal its borders for travellers coming from outside the European Union and close large shopping...

Jan 30, 2021 11:12 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore to suspend green lanes with Germany, Malaysia, South Korea for three months

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's reciprocal green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea will be suspended...

Jan 30, 2021 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Italy to relax Covid-19 curbs in many regions, worrying some experts

[ROME] Italy said on Friday it would ease coronavirus restrictions across much of the country from Monday, despite...

Jan 30, 2021 10:42 AM
Government & Economy

In Biden's White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls

[WASHINGTON] Senior staff members limit interactions with each other in most offices to a total of 15 minutes in a...

Jan 30, 2021 10:16 AM
Life & Culture

California's Coachella music festival cancelled for third time

[LOS ANGELES] The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was cancelled on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Treasury's Yellen affirms importance of close ties with Canada

GameStop rallies back as US regulators eye wild trading

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for