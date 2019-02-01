You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Tremendous' progress in US-China trade talks: Trump

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 6:52 AM

BP_chinaUS_010219_27.jpg
President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous" progress in US-China trade negotiations Thursday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that their relations were at a "critical" stage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[Washington] President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous" progress in US-China trade negotiations Thursday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that their relations were at a "critical" stage.

"You will be going early February with your group to China," Mr Trump said in the White House to negotiators after they spent a second day of talks with Chinese counterparts.

In a letter from Mr Xi to Mr Trump that was read out by the Chinese delegation, Mr Xi said relations were at a "critical" stage and that he hoped "our two sides will continue to work with mutual respect."

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Facebook takes down vast Iran-led manipulation campaign

US Senate chief rebukes Trump over Syria pullout

US- North Korea summit details to be announced next week: Trump

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening