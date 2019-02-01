'Tremendous' progress in US-China trade talks: Trump

President Donald Trump hailed "tremendous" progress in US-China trade negotiations Thursday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that their relations were at a "critical" stage.

"You will be going early February with your group to China," Mr Trump said in the White House to negotiators after they spent a second day of talks with Chinese counterparts.

In a letter from Mr Xi to Mr Trump that was read out by the Chinese delegation, Mr Xi said relations were at a "critical" stage and that he hoped "our two sides will continue to work with mutual respect."

