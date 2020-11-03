Trickle of visitors to Singapore improves to 9,500 in September

A slow increase in tourist arrivals is expected as quarantine requirements are gradually relaxed for more countries.

Singapore

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic still weighing on global travel, Singapore saw only a modest month-on-month increase in arrivals in September.

The continued gradual easing of border controls is expected to support growth in monthly visitor numbers, industry watchers have said.

But a full recovery is expected to take at least a year to get underway, with the outlook still gloomy in the tourism-dependent hotel sector.

Some 9,500 visitors touched down for September, a 6.6 per cent increase on August's 8,912 figure, and a continuation of the uptrend since May.

Still, latest Singapore Tourism Board (STB) figure was a far cry from the 1.46 million arrivals in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, gazetted hotels' room revenue came to S$58 million in September, down by 84.4 per cent year on year, STB data also showed.

International arrivals hit a record low of 750 in April, after an unprecedented suspension of short-term entry and transit visitors in end-March.

The first substantial relaxation of these rules was an arrangement with six Chinese regions unveiled in May.

Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin called the initial decision to waive quarantine requirements for Chinese travellers who test negative for the virus "a big move".

Since then, travellers from quarantine-exempt countries now make up about one-third of visitors, he noted.

Singapore has introduced all-purpose Air Travel Passes with Australia, Brunei, mainland China, New Zealand and Vietnam, and reciprocal green lanes for business and official travel with Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and parts of China.

The most recent unilateral, quarantine-free opening - to Chinese and Australian arrivals - kicks in on Friday.

"The gradual relaxation of quarantine requirements for more countries should lead to a slow increase in tourists," Dr Chua told The Business Times.

Similarly, economist Barnabas Gan from UOB said "the establishment of more green lanes in the future should encourage more inbound tourism".

But the hospitality rebound will be an uphill slog, with occupancy still weak at 60.2 per cent in September, against 87.1 per cent in the year prior.

The average occupancy rate is also declining month-on-month from July, which observers attributed to tapering use of hotels to serve out travellers' Stay-Home Notice (SHN) orders.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) dipped to S$72 in September, from S$72.8 in August.

It is up from a trough of S$34.9 in April, yet remains 65 per cent weaker year on year.

Still, Raymond Clement, Asia-Pacific head of hotels for real estate firm Savills, noted that the average daily rate has been on the rise since May, when hotels were able to charge all-inclusive rates as SHN facilities. Room rates were S$119.6 in September, against S$116.8 the month before.

"Starting from July, hotels have been obtaining approvals to resume providing accommodation to guests and promoting different staycation offers to local travellers," he added, pointing to staycation rates that include dining and other credits.

Said Dr Chua: "Staycation hotel room rates are much higher than the quarantine room rates. RevPAR will likely improve with the holiday season as more hotels turn to staycations. The government's S$100 digital voucher scheme for Singaporeans will also help boost staycations."

But Mr Clement disagreed, saying that "staycations are not going to boost the industry" and predicting that RevPAR will not increase until international travel resumes - probably in the second half of next year.

Meanwhile, UOB's Mr Gan said: "Our base case scenario is for an effective vaccine to be developed by mid-2021, and... international travel should pick up further from then on."