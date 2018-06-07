You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trudeau expects 'difficult' conversations with Trump at G-7

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 6:26 AM

BP_Justin Trudeau_070618_15.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he expects "frank and sometimes difficult" conversations with US President Donald Trump on US tariffs at the upcoming G-7 summit.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he expects "frank and sometimes difficult" conversations with US President Donald Trump on US tariffs at the upcoming G-7 summit.

The Canadian prime minister will host the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States for an annual G-7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec on Friday and Saturday.

"We know certainly that there will be frank and sometimes difficult discussions around the G7 table, particularly with the US president on tariffs," Mr Trudeau told reporters.

He had hoped to put the focus on jobs, security concerns, cleaning up the world's oceans and empowering women. But officials have conceded the G-7 agenda is likely to be overtaken by trade disputes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, the Trump administration unveiled punishing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the EU, Canada and Japan, among others.

That was met with retaliatory levies from its closest allies, which have raised fears of a trade war and prompted complaints to be filed with the World Trade Organization.

In Washington, Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters that Trump would press ahead with global tariffs on steel, and allies including Canada and the EU should not expect exemptions.

He denied America's trade policies left it isolated from G-7 allies, but warned that Mr Trump would "stick to his guns" at the upcoming summit.

"There may be disagreements, I regard this as much like a family quarrel. I'm always the optimist, I believe it can be worked out," Mr Kudlow said.

"We will do what is necessary to protect the United States, its businesses and its workforce," he added.

Mr Kudlow also insisted that the US relationship with Canada, in particular, was still "very good."

But observers noted that Mr Trudeau's pointed rebuke last week, calling for "common sense" to prevail in the US administration, marked a turning point for the worse in the relationship.

ECONOMIC ORDER 'UNDER ATTACK'

CNN said Wednesday that Mr Trump invoked the War of 1812 in a testy phone call with Trudeau on May 25 about the burgeoning trade row.

According to CNN's sources familiar with the conversation, Mr Trudeau pressed Mr Trump on his national security justification for the tariffs, to which Mr Trump replied: "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?"

That was actually British troops, and historians say it was payback for an American attack on York, Ontario, which later became a part of Canada.

The United States is reportedly preparing to unleash another round of tariffs on Canada as retribution for its C$16.6 billion (S$17.2 billion) in tariffs on US goods.

"The world economic order is under pressure, under attack," Canadian Trade Minister Francois Philippe Champagne said.

"We must continue to work together because a world where there are no rules is a world where nobody wins," he warned.

"Let us modernise what needs to be modernised," he added in reference to the WTO. "But let's also remember that these global rules have allowed all of our economies to prosper."

Mr Kudlow shot back that "Trump is trying to fix this broken system."

"It was a good system," he said, "And it lasted for a bunch of decades, but that system has been broken in the last 20 years plus. The World Trade Organization, for example, has become completely ineffectual."

AFP

Government & Economy

120 firefighters tackle blaze at luxury London hotel

No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

Malaysia's central bank governor resigns amid overhaul by new govt

UK banks face Brexit blow in France's tilt at MiFID rules

China's trade with N Korea set to soar with Trump-Kim deal

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening