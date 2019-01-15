You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trudeau reshuffles cabinet ahead of election

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 6:57 AM

BP_Justin Trudeau_150119_20.jpg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet Monday ahead of upcoming elections, naming a new attorney general who could decide the fate of a Chinese executive arrested in a case that has roiled Ottawa's relations with Beijing.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet Monday ahead of upcoming elections, naming a new attorney general who could decide the fate of a Chinese executive arrested in a case that has roiled Ottawa's relations with Beijing.

Yale-educated former law professor David Lametti was one of two new ministers named in the shake-up, likely the last significant change to Trudeau's team before Canadians head to the polls in October.

His displacement of Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada's first indigenous attorney general, comes with Canada and China at loggerheads over the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last month.

Meng was later released on bail pending the outcome of an extradition hearing. The United States - which is locked in a trade war with Beijing - has accused her of violating sanctions on Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor on December 10, in a move widely seen as retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Mr Lametti is now expected to oversee Meng's case as head of the justice department and will likely spark further anger from China if she is sent to stand trial in the US.

Mr Trudeau's Liberal Party has fallen in recent polls to just a slim lead over the opposition Tories, raising the possibility for the first time of Trudeau losing his majority in parliament in the next ballot.

AFP

Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for jewellers ahead

Singapore will discuss outstanding issues with Malaysia calmly: Vivian

Fintech firms want to shake up banking, and that worries the Fed

Weak monthly China trade data points to slower growth ahead

Online businesses in Singapore most globalised; policies a challenge: poll

Saudi Arabia set for US$11b asset-sale blitz after slow start

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
3 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
4 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
5 Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Must Read

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BT_20190115_AGCAPITALAND15_3668221.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand courts growth with fresh Ascendas-Singbridge assets

BP_Capitaland_150119_2.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Real Estate

A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening