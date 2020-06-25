You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump admin defends defunding Covid testing in Texas, four other states

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:57 AM

rk_Texastesting_250620.jpg
The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it would no longer directly fund 13 of its original coronavirus testing sites in five states, saying states were allocated money for testing by the federal government last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it would no longer directly fund 13 of its original coronavirus testing sites in five states, saying states were allocated money for testing by the federal government last month.

US Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

PAP's 5th slate comprises three new candidates from law, banking, aviation

PAP introduces its third batch of new candidates for GE 2020

Social mobility, community issues close to hearts of 4th group of new PAP candidates

China taps World Bank official for US-facing finance post: sources

South Korea widens capital gains taxes for wealthy stock investors

US coronavirus infections soar to near record in 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:46 PM
Technology

Italy's 5G stumbles after a shining start

[ROME] Italy's 5G project, launched to great fanfare in October 2018 with frequencies going for top dollar at...

Jun 25, 2020 12:44 PM
Technology

Snapchat parent to open Singapore office later this year

CALIFORNIA-BASED Snap Inc, which created multimedia messaging app Snapchat, is set to open a Singapore office later...

Jun 25, 2020 12:12 PM
Government & Economy

PAP's 5th slate comprises three new candidates from law, banking, aviation

THE People's Action Party's (PAP) fifth slate of candidates, introduced by PAP organising secretary Grace Fu on...

Jun 25, 2020 12:02 PM
Government & Economy

PAP introduces its third batch of new candidates for GE 2020

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has unveiled the third batch of new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates for...

Jun 25, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Social mobility, community issues close to hearts of 4th group of new PAP candidates

SOCIAL and community issues were the focus of four candidates introduced by the People's Action Party (PAP) on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.