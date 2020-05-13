You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump and Republicans narrowly top Biden in April fundraising

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said on Monday they jointly raised US$61.7 million in April, just beating the month's haul for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party.

A Trump campaign statement said the April sum was a record, bringing total cash on hand to US$255 million. Mr Biden said earlier in the day that his campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised US$60.5 million combined in April.

The big fundraising figures came despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered the US economy and disrupted fundraising for politicians. Both presidential candidates and their allies are starting to ramp up paid advertising campaigns in battleground states ahead of the Nov 3 general election.

"Once again the Trump campaign's colossal fundraising haul reaffirms that President Trump will lead an unstoppable juggernaut this November," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said.

SEE ALSO

Biden and Democrats raise US$60.5m in April

But Mr Biden's fundraising figure followed a record total in March of US$46.7 million for his campaign, more than three times the money that Mr Trump managed that month.

"The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling," Mr Biden said in a statement emailed to supporters.

The average online donation was "only US$32.63", Mr Biden said, adding that contributors had made sacrifices despite the economic uncertainty wreaked by the pandemic.

Still, Mr Biden has been playing catch-up to Mr Trump, who has been amassing an election war chest since 2017, according to disclosures filed by the two campaigns to the Federal Election Commission.

Mr Biden became the Democrats' de facto nominee in early April after his last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race, making it the first month in which Mr Biden was not competing in fundraising with a challenger from the same party.

His campaign struggled early to raise funds, but now hopes the party's united front will help him build his coffers, as Mr Sanders and other former rivals have endorsed him, and several are helping him with fundraising.

The US economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression, due to nationwide shutdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Fundraising events have largely moved online as the virus has upended American life, forcing millions of people to stay in their homes and leading presidential campaigns to cancel public events and fundraising dinners.

Mr Biden, a classic retail politician whose social media following pales in comparison with Mr Trump's, has expressed frustration with the limitations of communicating with voters remotely. But the freeze on in-person campaigning during the pandemic has had an upside for the former vice president, giving him more time to court donors and shielding him from on-the-trail gaffes. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore watching tightness of USD amid higher demand

Details out next week on first sectors to re-open after circuit breaker

Job cuts may offer short-term relief but lead to longer-term pain, employers warned

China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic takes a toll on demand

US core consumer prices suffer record fall in April

Social distancing key in fight against Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.