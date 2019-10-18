Trump announces departure of Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Donald Trump said on Thursday Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has been caught up the impeachment probe engulfing the US president, was standing down, marking the latest departure of a senior figure from the administration.

"Rick has done a fantastic job at Energy but it was time - three years is a long time," Mr Trump said, speaking in Texas. "We already have his replacement."

The announcement came a day after the publication of an interview in which Mr Perry said that - on Mr Trump's orders - he had communicated with the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani over alleged corruption in Ukraine.

