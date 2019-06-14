You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump announces exit of 'warrior' spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 6:50 AM

BP_Sarah Sanders_140619_17.jpg
President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticised for her performance in the White House.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticised for her performance in the White House.

Mr Trump announced her exit in a tweet and did not name a replacement.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Mr Trump said, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.

Mr Sanders has been one of Trump's most loyal foot soldiers, almost constantly at his side during his tumultuous two and a half years at the White House and during the campaign before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At a White House event on reintegration into society for ex-prisoners, Mr Trump interrupted proceedings to summon the "warrior" Sanders from the audience and lavish praise on her record.

Calling her "a friend, a woman, a great, great magnificent person," Mr Trump said, "she's very popular."

In fact, Ms Sanders has a combative, sometimes bitter relationship with the White House press corps and is seen as responsible for the demise of the formal daily briefing - practically an institution under previous presidents.

The last time she took to the podium for a back-and-forth with reporters in the White House briefing room was March 11. Instead, she communicates largely through interviews on the president's favorite TV network Fox News and short, informal briefings with other journalists outdoors.

She has also been accused of telling lies to reporters, although she denies this.

Despite Ms Sanders' damaged reputation in media circles, there'd been no hint from the administration that her exit was imminent.

Sanders' father Mike Huckabee is a former Republican governor of Arkansas.

Called up to the microphone by Mr Trump at the ex-prisoners' event, Sanders said she would "try not to get emotional, because I know crying can make us look weak."

In a brief address, the spokeswoman praised Mr Trump and her colleagues at the White House, saying she "loved every minute" of the job.

"I'm going to continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda and I know he's going to have an incredible six more years and get a lot more done," she said.

She made no mention of the media or the role of journalists at the White House.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trudeau going to Washington to seek support in China row

US lawmakers pressure China with bill backing Hong Kong rights

US warns UN of 'clear threat' from Iran after tanker attacks

Christchurch mosque attack defendant pleads not guilty

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

BP_labour_140619_5.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments up in first quarter, led by manufacturing: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening