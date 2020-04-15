You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump announces US funding halt to World Health Organization

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 7:31 AM

YM-trump-150420.jpg
US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the Covid-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.
PHOTO:AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the Covid-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".

According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States - the UN body's biggest funder which provided US$400 million (S$565.5 million) last year - will now "discuss what we do with all that money that goes to the WHO".

"With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."

Trump's attack on the WHO reflects his belief that the organisation is biased toward China and colluded to prevent the United States' main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health disaster.

SEE ALSO

US seeks to 'fundamentally change' WHO, Pompeo says

He says this cost other countries crucial time to prepare and delayed decisions to stop international travel.

"The WHO's attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures," he said.

"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," he said.

"This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead, the WHO willingly took China's assurances to face value... and defended the actions of the Chinese government," he said.

Critics have pointed out that for weeks after the coronavirus epidemic began unfolding, Trump frequently praised Beijing's response and downplayed the danger it posed at home.

AFP

Government & Economy

US seeks to 'fundamentally change' WHO, Pompeo says

Pentagon downplays North Korea's apparent missile launches

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

Mixed reception to Italy's easing of virus lockdown

France reports 762 more coronavirus deaths

UK GDP could 'fall 13%' in 2020 as virus death toll climbs

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 07:27 AM
Government & Economy

US seeks to 'fundamentally change' WHO, Pompeo says

[WASHINGTON] The United States is seeking to "fundamentally change" the World Health Organization, Secretary of...

Apr 15, 2020 07:24 AM
Consumer

EU to limit export control of virus protection gear to just masks

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission plans to narrow controls on the export of coronavirus protective equipment to...

Apr 15, 2020 07:22 AM
Stocks

South Korean financial markets closed on Wed for general election

[SEOUL] South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for the general election. Markets will resume...

Apr 15, 2020 07:22 AM
Government & Economy

Pentagon downplays North Korea's apparent missile launches

[WASHINGTON] The US military's top general played down North Korea's fresh batch of suspected missile launches on...

Apr 15, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

Spain says coronavirus curve flattening; loosening of curbs causes jitters

[BARCELONA] Spain is flattening the curve on the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, one...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.