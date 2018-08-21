You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump attorney Giuliani walks back 'truth isn't truth' remark

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 6:57 AM

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday backpedaled after saying that "truth isn't truth" in explaining why the president should not be interviewed by the special counsel in charge of the Russia probe - a comment that left pundits baffled.

Mr Giuliani - whose comment on NBC's "Meet the Press" earned him heaps of mockery and scorn - explained he was only trying to say that different people can offer different accounts of what happened in any given situation.

"My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic 'he said, she said' puzzle," he said on Twitter.

"Sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn't."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tweet came after a Sunday interview on NBC during which he was asked whether Mr Trump should accept to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller over allegations that he obstructed the probe into Russian election meddling.

"I am not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury," the former New York mayor said.

"And when you tell me that he should testify because he's going to tell the truth and he shouldn't worry, well that's so silly because it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth."

"Truth is truth," countered NBC host Chuck Todd.

"No, it isn't truth. Truth isn't truth," Mr Giuliani insisted.

TV commenters and social media laid into Mr Giuliani mercilessly.

"Monday isn't Monday," quipped one CNN presenter.

Comedian John Oliver labelled Giuliani a "one-man legal improv troupe."

"That's not acceptable from a president's lawyer. It's barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time," Oliver quipped.

Others took it more seriously - Mr that Giuliani wasn't serving his powerful client's interests well.

"If you have to resort to 'truth isn't truth,' particularly as a lawyer, you're in a very dark place. You're in a place where you know your client is in a lot of trouble," former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said on MSNBC.

It was hardly the first time Mr Giuliani delivered bewildering statements.

Facts are "in the eye of the beholder," he said last week.

And, in an earlier interview: "Men are, you know, disposable."

AFP

Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details

Lease buyback now open to all HDB flats; liquidity boost for older resale flats

Healthier Greece exits bailouts after years of biting austerity measures

China will sympathise with Malaysia's fiscal problems: Mahathir

Editor's Choice

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

Aug 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX firms' Aug buybacks exceed S$100m

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Jho Low says he will not surrender
3 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file715dt1dm7jrmb8x21yt.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

GST, tax hikes could help fund new healthcare, housing initiatives

BT_20180821_ABSTRATEGY10_3537947.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Africa's a growth market, but it's a long-term play

BT_20180821_NRHDB21_3538016.jpg
Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details

Aug 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Lease buyback now open to all HDB flats; liquidity boost for older resale flats

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening