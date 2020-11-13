You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 7:08 AM

nz_trump_131143.jpg
US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing's military and security apparatus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing's military and security apparatus.

The executive order said the Chinese government obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets "exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernisation of its military."

The ban takes effect on January 11, just days before Mr Trump's presidency ends and is the latest move in increasingly tense US relations with the Asian power.

Investors have until November 11, 2021 to divest any holdings in the banned companies, according to the order.

Mr Trump declared a national emergency saying American investors are helping China "to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas, including by developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction, advanced conventional weapons, and malicious cyber-enabled actions against the United States and its people."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The prohibition targets a list of 31 companies, including telecoms, aerospace and construction firms, according to press reports.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Saudi prince vows 'iron fist' against extremists after attacks

Obama likens India opposition figure to inept student

World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum

Bank of England's Bailey hopes for 'goodwill' after Brexit transition ends

UK regulators will intervene if full Brexit upends markets, says FCA's Delfas

Federal Reserve's Powell says too soon to gauge vaccine impact

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi prince vows 'iron fist' against extremists after attacks

[RIYADH] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged on Thursday to strike extremists with an "iron fist", a day...

Nov 13, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Obama likens India opposition figure to inept student

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama in his memoir has likened Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi to a...

Nov 13, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum

[PARIS] European and world leaders on Thursday said insisted that when Covid-19 vaccines are launched they should be...

Nov 13, 2020 07:02 AM
Consumer

Disney swings to loss as pandemic clobbers revenue

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney on Thursday said it swung to a loss in the just-ended quarter as the global pandemic hit...

Nov 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey hopes for 'goodwill' after Brexit transition ends

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped a spirit of goodwill would prevail between Britain and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for