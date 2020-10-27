Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, while Democrat Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for both men.

[MARTINSBURG, Pennsylvania] With eight days to go until the US election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, while Democrat Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for both men.

"We win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ballgame," Mr Trump told a rally in Martinsburg, his third and final event of the day, as he predicted a win in the state despite trailing Mr Biden in most opinion polls.

Mr Biden made a small-scale appearance in the city of Chester, near Philadelphia, meeting with about a dozen campaign volunteers and speaking with reporters.

Mr Biden said he was "not overconfident about anything" and "with the grace of God" he would win Pennsylvania, the state where he was born.

"I think we're going to win Michigan, I think we're going to win Wisconsin. I think we're going to win Minnesota. I think we have a fighting chance in Ohio. I think we have a fighting chance in North Carolina. We have a fighting chance in Georgia," Mr Biden added, referring to other election battleground states.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Biden also stepped up his criticism of Mr Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed about 225,000 people in the United States, saying: "The bottom line is, Donald Trump is the worst possible president, the worst possible person to lead us through this pandemic."

More than 62 million Americans have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov 3 election, a record-breaking pace that could lead to the highest US voter turnout by percentage in more than a century.

Surging coronavirus cases in many parts of the country have dominated the campaign, along with news of a Covid-19 outbreak within Vice-President Mike Pence's staff.

Mr Pence, who campaigned in Minnesota, tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday, his office said, after multiple senior aides tested positive over the weekend.

HEAVILY COURTED

Despite Mr Biden's solid lead in national opinion polls, the contest appears tighter in the most critical battleground states that could decide the outcome. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from Oct 20 to 26 gave Mr Biden a narrow advantage over Mr Trump in Pennsylvania.

A state where a majority of voters can swing toward either major party, Pennsylvania has been heavily courted with frequent visits by both candidates.

Mr Trump went from Allentown to Lititz and then finally to Martinsburg, all towns outside the large suburban hubs where the race may be decided. Mr Trump also planned multiple stops in Michigan and Wisconsin this week, as well as visits to Arizona, Nebraska and Nevada.

Mr Trump told reporters he expected to win Pennsylvania by a larger margin than the 0.72 per cent victory he achieved in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Addressing supporters, Mr Trump touched on what he called "an existential" issue for Pennsylvania, Mr Biden's comment during last week's presidential debate that if elected he would "transition"the United States away from oil and natural gas.

"He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China," Mr Trump said, adding: "Biden's plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania's energy sector."

In Chester, Mr Biden defended his stance, saying: "I'm not shutting down oilfields. I'm not eliminating fracking. I'm investing in clean energy."

Mr Biden previously said the country should eventually replace oil with solar, wind and other forms of non-polluting power, adding that his plan for a more climate-friendly economy would create high-paying jobs and boost US businesses.

PANDEMIC POLITICS

Record numbers of new US Covid-19 cases in recent days have offered Mr Biden's campaign a chance to remind voters of how Mr Trump and his allies have played down the advice of public health experts to wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines to battle the pandemic.

Mr Trump again asserted that his administration was "doing a great job" against the pandemic and that the United States was "absolutely rounding the corner." He accused Mr Biden of wanting to return to widespread lockdowns that he said would harm the economy.

"The Biden lockdown would crush America and my plan would crush the virus, and we're going to have a boom like you've never seen before," Trump said.

Mr Biden again denounced White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' comments on Sunday that the Trump administration was "not going to control the pandemic," and was instead focused on vaccines and therapeutics.

Mr Trump earlier on Monday disagreed with Mr Meadows, saying that "absolutely the opposite" was true.

Mr Pence spoke at a campaign event in Hibbing, Minnesota.

Police confirmed there were more than 650 people in attendance, exceeding state health guidelines to restrict crowds to 250 people amid the pandemic. Mr Pence has headed the White House coronavirus task force.

Mr Trump also won cheers from supporters when he touted his nomination of conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court "to defend our God-given freedoms."

The Republican-led Senate was expected to confirm Judge Barrett to the lifetime job later in the day.

REUTERS