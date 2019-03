[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Friday he held North Korea responsible for the death of an American student who died after being tortured in custody but did not directly blame the regime's leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump sparked widespread criticism when he told reporters at this week's summit with Mr Kim in Vietnam that he believed the North Korean leader's claim that he didn't know what happened to Otto Warmbier during his detention.

"Of course I hold North Korea responsible for Otto's mistreatment and death," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter after Warmbier's parents had weighed in on the controversy.

"Most important, Otto Warmbier will not have died in vain. Otto and his family have become a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength, which will last for many years into the future."

The 22-year-old Warmbier died days after being sent back to the United States from North Korea in a coma in 2017.

