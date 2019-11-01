You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 12:01 AM

doc77rx1qhz00lnc5gpbd_doc77n2lq02nc6eo2ttar1.jpg
"The Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage. China is not our problem, the Federal Reserve is," Mr Trump said on Twitter
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside attack on the US Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, saying the central bank's policies were hurting US competitiveness.

"The Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage. China is not our problem, the Federal Reserve is," Mr Trump said on Twitter, adding that interest rates in the United States should be lower than Germany, Japan "and all others". 

The FOMC lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.5-1.75 per cent, as expected, pulling back another of the four interest rate increases it implemented in 2018.

"We took this step to help keep the US economy strong in the face of global developments, and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks," Mr Powell told reporters.

REUTERS,AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

Chris Christie is among lawyers reaping US$15m in 1MDB deal

Trump says US, China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

India fiscal deficit nears 93% of full-year target in 6 months, limiting scope for tax cuts

US consumer spending rises moderately, wages flat

Beijing ends key conclave with promise to protect Hong Kong

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

[SIMI VALLEY] More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation...

Oct 31, 2019 11:32 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 31, 2019 11:30 PM
Banking & Finance

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

[COPENHAGEN] After more than seven years of negative rates, some of Denmark's biggest banks are resorting to...

Oct 31, 2019 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Chris Christie is among lawyers reaping US$15m in 1MDB deal

[NEW YORK] The biggest recovery ever from an American anti-corruption crackdown is proving lucrative for former New...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly