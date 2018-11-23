You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump calls for wall funding after claiming he's closed border

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 10:03 PM

doc72w5ddrbemdyuh3ehgg_doc72w2a67wadv1knjbddri.jpg
Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life wave a white flag as they gather to ask US authorities to allow them to apply for asylum, while photographers and other people stand on a bridge. President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to fund his proposed wall along the Mexico-US border, a day after he said he'd ordered parts of it closed.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to fund his proposed wall along the Mexico-US border, a day after he said he'd ordered parts of it closed.

"Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall," Mr Trump said Friday on Twitter from his Palm Beach, Florida, club, where he's spending the weekend.

The comment comes a day after the president said he'd signed an order to close the US border with Mexico, adding that he's authorized US troops to use lethal force against migrants who attempt to enter the country. The White House hasn't released the order and Mr Trump wasn't clear about what the directive entails.

Before the midterm elections, in which Republicans lost control of the House, MrTrump ordered the military to reinforce the US-Mexican border, and repeatedly warned voters about a so-called "caravan" of migrants making its way from Central America to the US. His critics called the deployment of thousands of troops a political stunt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Britain's opposition Labour Party plots overthrow of capitalism

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

German exports drag economy to first contraction since 2015

Singapore headline inflation flat at 0.7% in October, but core inflation inches higher

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening