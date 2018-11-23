Trump calls for wall funding after claiming he's closed border

Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life wave a white flag as they gather to ask US authorities to allow them to apply for asylum, while photographers and other people stand on a bridge. President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to fund his proposed wall along the Mexico-US border, a day after he said he'd ordered parts of it closed.

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to fund his proposed wall along the Mexico-US border, a day after he said he'd ordered parts of it closed.

"Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall," Mr Trump said Friday on Twitter from his Palm Beach, Florida, club, where he's spending the weekend.

The comment comes a day after the president said he'd signed an order to close the US border with Mexico, adding that he's authorized US troops to use lethal force against migrants who attempt to enter the country. The White House hasn't released the order and Mr Trump wasn't clear about what the directive entails.

Before the midterm elections, in which Republicans lost control of the House, MrTrump ordered the military to reinforce the US-Mexican border, and repeatedly warned voters about a so-called "caravan" of migrants making its way from Central America to the US. His critics called the deployment of thousands of troops a political stunt.

BLOOMBERG