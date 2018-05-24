You are here

Trump calls off meeting with North Korea's Kim

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 9:59 PM

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a letter released by the White House.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," Mr Trump said in the letter. "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

