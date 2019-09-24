You are here

Trump calls on nations to reject globalism, embrace nationalism

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 11:42 PM

"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them," he told the United Nations General Assembly.
REUTERS

[UNITED NATIONS] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on nations around the globe to embrace nationalism and reject globalism, saying wise leaders put their own people and countries first.

"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them," he told the United Nations General Assembly. "The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots." 

"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honour the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.

REUTERS,AFP

