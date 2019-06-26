You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump: China needs trade deal as economy 'going down the tubes'

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 10:15 PM

doc75ym89qfccx9s00r210_doc75ylneg5ns6i8xq8cc.jpg
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that China needs a trade deal with the United States because its economy is so weakened by US tariffs.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Wednesday that China needs a trade deal with the United States because its economy is so weakened by US tariffs.

"China's economy is going down the tubes - they want to make a deal," Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox Business News hours before he took off for a G20 summit in Japan, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping.

Mr Trump has hit US$200 billion of Chinese imports with levies and has threatened to impose them on an additional US$300 billion if Beijing does not agree to US demands for protection of intellectual property and other reforms to a trading system that Trump says gives China huge unfair advantages.

The two sides said they were close to a deal before talks broke down in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump noted that some companies are leaving China for Vietnam to avoid the US import tariffs, but he complained that Vietnam was "even worse than China" when it comes to unfair trading practices.

Vietnam is the "single worst abuser," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Pompeo vows cooperation with India but trade, defence issues unresolved

Naked biker, topless row as Europe sizzles

US core capital goods orders rebound; shipments increase

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

New arbitration group to raise Singapore's profile in international arbitration, dispute resolution

Bank of Thailand holds key rate as growth weakens, baht surges

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

file73348ewfss1gn04mc6g.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening