You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump does not want to do business with Huawei

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 8:43 AM

AK_dt_1908.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not want the United States to do business with China's Huawei even as the administration weighs whether to extend a grace period for the company.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[MORRISTOWN, New Jersey] US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not want the United States to do business with China's Huawei even as the administration weighs whether to extend a grace period for the company.

Reuters and other media outlets reported on Friday that the US Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers.

The "temporary general license" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

On Sunday, Mr Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey that he did not want to do business with Huawei for national security reasons.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"At this moment it looks much more like we're not going to do business," Mr Trump said. "I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat and I really believe that the media has covered it a little bit differently than that."

He said there were small parts of Huawei's business that could be exempted from a broader ban, but that it would be "very complicated." He did not say whether his administration would extend the "temporary general license."

Speaking earlier on Sunday, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said the Commerce department would extend the Huawei licensing process for three months as a gesture of "good faith" amid broader trade negotiations with China.

"We're giving a break to our own companies for three months," Mr Kudlow said on NBC's "Meet the Press".

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan exports drop for 8th straight month as global economic outlook darkens

Employees caught in the middle as China pressures businesses over Hong Kong

Japan manufacturers turn pessimistic for first time since 2013: Reuters Tankan

Iranian tanker leaves Gibraltar after territory rejects US demand

Trump confirms interest in buying Greenland

Trump says Apple’s Cook concerned about losing edge to Samsung with tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BP_elderly_190819_3.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

As firms adapt to new guidelines, employees must reskill earlier to work longer

Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Rex International, SK Jewellery, Sinjia Land

BP_SGcbd_190819_4.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Changes hurt but early notice helps: business response

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly