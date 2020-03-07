You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump 'dossier' author Christopher Steele rejects prosecutor's interview request

Sat, Mar 07, 2020 - 9:14 AM

[WASHINGTON] The former British intelligence officer who produced a "dossier" linking Donald Trump and his presidential campaign to Russia has declined to give an interview to a prosecutor assigned by US Attorney General William Barr to investigate aspects of the 2016 US campaign, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The prosecution team, led by Connecticut-based federal prosecutor John Durham, recently approached representatives of Christopher Steele, the former British spy who produced the Trump dossier for a Washington-based investigations firm hired by Democratic Party lawyers.

Mr Steele's representatives told Mr Durham's team that the former officer for Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was not interested in cooperating with Mr Durham's investigation and would not speak to his team, the sources said. Mr Steele was concerned that Mr Durham's investigation was overly politicised and he would not be treated fairly, the sources said.

A spokesman for Mr Durham said the prosecutor had no comment. Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Orbis Business Intelligence, Mr Steele's London-based private investigations firm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters was unable to determine what the prosecutors specifically wanted to question Mr Steele about, but Mr Durham has been assigned by Mr Barr to examine the origins of investigations into Mr Trump and his campaign's contacts with Russia.

Some of those targeted by Mr Durham, including senior former aides to President Barack Obama who raised questions about Mr Trump's connections to Russia before the 2016 election, have expressed concern the probe could be used to retaliate against them.

The investigation into Mr Trump and his campaign's contacts with Russia conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found there was not sufficient evidence to prove that Mr Trump's 2016 campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mr Trump has strongly denied any such coordination and denounced both the Mueller investigation and Steele dossier as products of political witch-hunts.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Argentina's eight coronavirus cases add uncertainty to already dismal economy

Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6

Migrant crisis at Greek-Turkish border in second week, EU mulls more aid

G20 finance leaders pledge 'appropriate' fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

UN cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

US pumps US$8.3b into coronavirus battle as more states report cases

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 7, 2020 09:06 AM
Transport

South Korea passes bill limiting Softbank-backed ride-hailing service Tada

[SEOUL] South Korea's parliament on late Friday passed a controversial bill to limit ride-hailing service Tada,...

Mar 7, 2020 08:58 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina's eight coronavirus cases add uncertainty to already dismal economy

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, all brought by people who had recently been in...

Mar 7, 2020 08:46 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6

[BEIJING] Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National...

Mar 7, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Turbulent markets test US retail investors as coronavirus fears rage

[NEW YORK] Coronavirus-fuelled market declines are testing the faith of individual investors after last year's...

Mar 7, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

Migrant crisis at Greek-Turkish border in second week, EU mulls more aid

[KASTANIES] The European Union (EU) on Friday pleaded with migrants on the Turkish border to stop trying to cross...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.