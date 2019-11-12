You are here

Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months: Politico

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:47 AM

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imported European Union autos for another six months, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States must decide by Nov 14 whether to impose threatened US national security tariffs of as much as 25 per cent on vehicles and parts under a law known as Section 232. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months.

