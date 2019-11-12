Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months: Politico

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imported European Union autos for another six months, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on imported European Union autos for another six months, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the decision.

The United States must decide by Nov 14 whether to impose threatened US national security tariffs of as much as 25 per cent on vehicles and parts under a law known as Section 232. The tariffs have already been delayed once by six months.

REUTERS