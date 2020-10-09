You are here

Trump eyes return to rallies on Saturday after doctor says Covid-19 therapy completed

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 12:32 PM

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may return to the campaign trail with a rally on Saturday after the White House physician said he had completed his course of therapy for the novel coronavirus and could resume public events.
In an interview with Fox News host Sean...

