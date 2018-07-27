Trump hails US economic growth, predicts 'going to go a lot higher'

President Donald Trump hailed the latest US growth statistics as an economic "miracle" Friday, saying the 4.1 per cent quarterly growth rate was not a "one time shot."

"As the trade deals come in one-by-one, we're going to go a lot higher," Mr Trump predicted, seeing evidence that his economic policies are working.

Amid concerns that a first quarter rise in US auto sales and increased foreign purchases of US exports may represent strategic buying before Trump-prompted sanctions bite, the salesman-in-chief insisted there were no clouds on the economic horizon.

"These numbers are very, very sustainable. This isn't a one time shot," he said.

Mr Trump is looking to the humming economy to boost his Republican party's chances in tough congressional elections in November.

Throughout an administration plagued by feuds, legal travails and scandal, the economy has been a rare bright spot.

