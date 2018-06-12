Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' joint document after Singapore summit

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made “a lot of progress” and said the two sides expected to sign an unspecified agreement.

[SINGAPORE] US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a "comprehensive" document at the end of their summit in Singapore on Tuesday, as a once unthinkable meeting between foes appears to have yielded results.

The specific content of the document was not immediately clear, although both sides touted it as a significant achievement.

Mr Kim, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, said: "Today we had a very historic meeting, overcoming our past history and embarking on a new beginning...the world will see a major change."

Mr Trump, in turn, said that the US relationship with North Korea will be different from the past.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"We're both going to do something, and we've developed a very special bond...we're going to take care of a very big and dangerous problem for the rest of the world.

"It worked out far better for both of us than anybody could have expected," he added.

When asked about denuclearisation by North Korea, Mr Trump said "we are starting the process very quickly", but did not give any detail.

During the signing ceremony at the Capella Singapore on Sentosa island, the two leaders sat side by side at an expansive wooden table - once used by Singapore’s Chief Justices - and were flanked on either side by American and North Korean flags.

The signing came after the two leaders appeared to have developed a rapport, even going for a stroll around the grounds of the Capella Singapore hotel on Sentosa island after a working lunch.

After the signing ceremony, Mr Trump told the media that he and Mr Kim had learnt a lot about each other.

"He's a very talented man, I also learnt that he loves his country very much," said Mr Trump. "We'll meet again, we'll meet many times"

When asked if he would invite Mr Kim to the White House, Mr Trump said: “Absolutely, I will.”

At the extended bilateral meeting in the morning at the Capella hotel, Mr Kim said he believed the summit was a "great prelude to peace", to which Mr Trump agreed.

"Of course there will be difficulties along the way, but as of today, a day that a good start has been made, I am determined to start a grand undertaking together," he added.

The two leaders emerged from a one-on-one meeting all smiles early in the morning, in what was the first indication that the meeting over denuclearisation was off to a good start.

They met for about 45 minutes in the library of the hotel, after which they headed to the balcony outside to wave at the gathered media.

And the leaders themselves appeared to grasp the uniqueness of the moment.

As they were walking on the colonnade of the Capella hotel, Mr Kim was heard telling Mr Trump through a translator: “I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy... science fiction movie.”

The day had started with a historic handshake between the two leaders at the summit venue.

At 9.03am, Mr Trump and Mr Kim strode into the courtyard at the hotel from separate sides, stood face to face for the first time and shared a 12-second handshake against a backdrop of American and North Korean flags.

The moment - tightly choreographed, with both men walking out at exactly the same time - was the culmination of weeks of uncertainty, false starts and finally, frenetic preparations on the part of the US, North Korea and Singapore.

The leaders then appeared to share a few light-hearted words as they walked down a corridor to the hotel's library.

When asked how he felt as the two men sat down, Mr Trump said: "I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it's my honour. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."

Mr Kim said: "It was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today".

They met for around 45 minutes in the one-on-one meeting with just translators present. Mr Trump and Mr Kim then moved on to a different room for an expanded bilateral meeting and working lunch.

The two delegations are sitting across a nearly 80-year-old, 4.3m-long teak wood table formerly used by the Chief Justice of Singapore in the daily administration of the court. It has been loaned by the Singapore National Gallery to the US Embassy.

The US delegation includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and National Security Council senior director for Asia Matt Pottinger joined the working lunch.

The North Korean delegation includes vice-chairman of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Mr Kim Yong Chol, party vice-chairman and director of North Korea's International Affairs Department Ri Su Yong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and North Korean Vice-Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Before the start of the working lunch, Mr Trump told the media to get a good photo. "Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect.”

Lunch was a nine-course meal with both Western and Asian flavours, according to the White House. It includes starters like mango kerabu – a Malay salad – and oiseon or Korean stuffed cucumbers and main dishes like beef short rib confit and sweet and sour crispy pork with Yangzhou fried rice. Dessert includes dark chocolate tartlet ganache and Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis.

All in, Singapore spent about S$20 million to host the historic meeting, which included picking up the North Korean contingent's hotel bill.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the significance of the meeting meant it was a price that Singapore was willing to pay.

"If you calculate the price of everything in this world, you will miss out on the real important things. And, in this case, what is important is that the summit is held, and we are hosting it, not extravagantly but with due consideration to costs, but making sure operational requirements are met," he said.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim thanked Singapore for hosting the summit during separate bilateral meetings with PM Lee at the Istana.

The two leaders are expected to depart Singapore later on Tuesday.

THE STRAITS TIMES