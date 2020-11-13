You are here

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 11:08 PM

[WASHINGTON] One of the law firms representing the Trump campaign in a Pennsylvania election suit gave notice that it's withdrawing from the case.

Lawyers with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur submitted a filing late Thursday stating they were withdrawing as counsel, without providing a reason. "Plaintiffs consent to this withdrawal," according to the filing. Another attorney, who doesn't work for Porter Wright, will remain on the case.

Porter Wright is one of two law firms targeted by the Lincoln Project - a group of Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump - for their work on lawsuits challenging the election results. Calls and emails to the firm seeking comment on the withdrawal weren't immediately returned.

Porter Wright has also been representing the campaign in a state court challenge making similar allegations. It's unclear if the law firm is planning to withdraw from that case as well.

BLOOMBERG

