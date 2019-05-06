You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump may redefine poverty, cutting Americans from welfare rolls

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 11:52 PM

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration may alter the way it determines the national poverty threshold, putting Americans living on the margins at risk of losing access to welfare programmes.

The possible move would involve changing how inflation is calculated in the "official poverty measure," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The formula has been used for decades to determine whether people qualify for certain federal programmes and benefits.

The measure, first set in the 1960s, is calculated at three times the cost of a minimum food diet and adjusted every year as prices rise. In 2018, a family of four making no more than US$25,900 was considered impoverished. The figure determines eligibility for a wide swath of federal, state, and non-profit programmes, including Medicaid and food stamps.

By changing the index the government uses to calculate how much the cost of living rises or falls, the poverty level could rise at a slower rate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One proposal the Office of Management and Budget suggested in the filing is to shift to so-called chained CPI, which regularly shows a slower pace of price gains than traditional measures. Chained CPI shows slower inflation growth because it assumes consumers will substitute less expensive items when prices for specific individual goods increase significantly.

"Because of this, changes to the poverty thresholds, including how they are updated for inflation over time, may affect eligibility for programmes that use the poverty guidelines," OMB said in a notice published to the federal register.

A spokesman for OMB did not return a request for comment.

The possible change appears to be the latest effort by the Trump administration to make it harder to access welfare programs. Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling on federal agencies to more strictly enforce current work requirements for welfare recipients, and propose additional, more stringent requirements that could further reduce eligibility.

"Millions of able-bodied, working-age adults continue to collect food stamps without working or even looking for work," Mr Trump said in December. "Our goal is to move these Americans from dependence to independence, and into a good-paying job and rewarding career."

This isn't the first time a White House has considered using chained CPI to bring down the cost of government programmes. President Barack Obama in 2014 proposed switching cost-of-living adjustments in Social Security and other retirement programs to the index. Congressional Democrats responded with an uproar, causing Mr Obama to abandon the proposal in later budgets.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump slams China on trade, says won't lose to Beijing

House judiciary committee to vote Wednesday to hold Barr in contempt

Abe: Agree with Trump that N Korea must denuclearise

Thai King praises 'unity' in speech on final coronation day

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

American shoppers to feel effects of Trump’s tariff grenade

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
4 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
5 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

Must Read

doc75891ftdlzc1gw5sogkz_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

doc758bflyv0nt8ybz1byr_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening