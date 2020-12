Trump pardons former campaign chairman Manafort, associate Roger Stone

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Mr Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Mr Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

REUTERS