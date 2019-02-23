You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump picks Canada envoy Kelly Craft as UN ambassador

Sat, Feb 23, 2019 - 9:28 AM

file746hk0z61jcnzw894vx.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Friday he is nominating Kelly Craft, his envoy to Canada, to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

"Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level," Mr Trump said in a pair of tweets announcing his pick.

If confirmed by the US Senate, she would fill the post that has been vacant since Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and rising star in the Republican Party who stepped down from the UN job late last year.

Ms Craft was nominated one week after Mr Trump's previous choice, former Fox News anchor and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration amid criticism that she lacked the experience for one of the top diplomatic posts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered quick praise for the nominee.

"Ambassador Craft has been an outstanding advocate for America's national security and economic interests in Canada and she is extremely well-qualified to do the same at the United Nations," he said in a statement.

Ms Craft was a major supporter of George W. Bush, who as president appointed her to serve as a US delegate to the United Nations, representing Washington at UN meetings.

The businesswoman from Kentucky, believed to be 56 years old, has been a major Republican donor.

She raised eyebrows in 2017 as the new US ambassador in Ottawa - and the first woman in that post - when she said she believes "both sides" of climate science.

"I think that both sides have their own results, from their studies, and I appreciate and I respect both sides of the science," Ms Craft told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

She is married to Joe Craft, who is president of Alliance Resource Partners, which describes itself as the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

Joe Craft was worth an estimated US$1.4 billion in 2012, according to Forbes magazine.

Open Secrets, a non-profit group that tracks money in politics, says Mr Craft donated US$1 million to Trump's 2017 inauguration fund.

He also donated US$371,100 to candidates, all Republicans, during the 2018 election cycle, the organization said.

AFP

Government & Economy

US may slap new sanctions on Venezuela if aid convoys blocked: official

No more MOUs! Lighthizer tweaks trade terminology after dispute with Trump

Democrats move to block Trump's border emergency

Mueller report not coming next week: senior US Justice official

Trump's economy "a little under" 3% growth goal: Fed

Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
2 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
3 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
4 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
5 CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening