Trump returns to White House after three days in hospital

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Washington
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday evening after being treated for Covid-19 for three days at the hospital, and removed his mask to pose for photos on a balcony before walking into the residence.
He did not speak to reporters at the White House...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes