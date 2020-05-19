You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:42 AM

nz_trump_190536.jpg
President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprising revelation that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that his own government experts say is not suitable for fighting the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprising revelation that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that his own government experts say is not suitable for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Mr Trump, noting that he has tested negative for the virus and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US tops 90,000 coronavirus deaths, 1.5 million cases

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US attorney general

Jump in pharma exports lifts Singapore NODX in April

Tech talent in demand more than ever during pandemic

Japan suffers first recession since 2015; expects worse to come

Coronavirus: 2 new Singaporean cases, 4 new clusters

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US tops 90,000 coronavirus deaths, 1.5 million cases

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday surpassed 90,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1.5 million...

May 19, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US attorney general

[WASHINGTON] The US attorney-general said on Monday he did not expect to investigate either former president Barack...

May 19, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks surge on Covid-19 vaccine progress, Dow ends +3.9%

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rocketed higher on Monday following positive news on the first clinical tests of a...

May 19, 2020 06:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps to 2-month high on easing lockdowns, positive vaccine results

[NEW YORK] Oil prices on Monday jumped to their highest in over two months on positive early results on a potential...

May 19, 2020 06:36 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares surge as recovery hopes boost cyclicals

[BENGALURU] European shares enjoyed their best day in nearly eight weeks on Monday, with cyclical sectors soaring as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.