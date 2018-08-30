You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says China making North Korea talks ‘more difficult’

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 6:53 AM

trump_scene_6.jpg
President Donald Trump warned he could begin joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan that will be "far bigger than ever" if progress stalls on North Korea nuclear talks.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump warned he could begin joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan that will be "far bigger than ever" if progress stalls on North Korea nuclear talks.

Mr Trump issued the warning in a series of tweets Wednesday which he described as a White House statement after complaining that China was hindering the negotiations due to trade disputes with the US.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House negotiations with North Korea are "doing well," but "China makes it much more difficult".

The White House statement asserted that China is providing Pyongyang with "considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertiliser and various other commodities."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comments come just days after Mr Trump called off a trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, saying there hadn't been enough progress in talks aimed at denuclearising the Korean peninsula. In a series of tweets Friday, Mr Trump said Mr Pompeo would likely return to North Korea after US trade disputes with China were resolved.

The US has leaned heavily on China to help enforce tougher sanctions imposed last year against Kim Jong Un's regime because the country is Pyongyang's largest trading partner and shares a border with the isolated nation. China "is the route to North Korea," Mr Trump said Wednesday.

The trade war between the US and China is primed to escalate further after their governments failed to make progress in two days of talks last week. The two sides had met with low expectations for the meetings and no further talks had been scheduled, a person familiar with the discussions said.

In the past week, while the two sides were talking, the US slapped tariffs on a further US$16 billion in Chinese imports. Retaliation by Beijing will bring the amount of trade affected by the dispute to US$100 billion, with more to come. Looming now are new tariffs that Mr Trump has threatened to impose on some US$200 billion in annual imports from China, and Beijing's already-promised retaliation.

"I don't like to call it a trade war," Mr Trump said Wednesday.

In the months since Mr Trump and Mr Kim met in Singapore, the US has struggled to show signs of progress in its bid to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme. Mr Pompeo conceded before the Senate recently that Mr Kim's regime continues producing fissile material and has provided no inventory of its nuclear programme and facilities.

In a diplomatic gesture to Pyongyang in June, Mr Trump suspended what he called "war games" with South Korea, saying he believed Mr Kim "wants to get it done" on denuclearisation. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday said the US doesn't plan to suspend more joint military drills amid reports that North Korea was rejecting American demands to give up nuclear warheads.

The US has conducted military exercises on the Korean peninsula since the mid-1950s and holds a handful of joint operations with South Korea every year, which the Pentagon calls a means of ensuring the two forces are able to work together in the event of an attack. The annual drills, separate from regular training programmes, have long angered North Korea's leaders.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

UK, EU to drop Oct deadline for Brexit

Indonesia, Australia hope to announce economic partnership on Aug 31

Home prices in 20 US cities post smallest gain since 2016

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

DSC02661glfores.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

SINGAPORE-ASEAN-TRADE-044929.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

BT_20180830_ASEAN2_3546862.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

BT_20180830_JAPANESE_3546958.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Stocks

Record 3.9t yen selloff so far this year weighing on Japan's bourse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening