You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says China 'theft' of US jobs and wealth must end

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 11:47 AM

file73ygyu9di07ofr7296w.jpg
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Congress that Washington's aggressive trade negotiations with Beijing would mean an end to China's alleged "theft" of US jobs and wealth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Congress that Washington's aggressive trade negotiations with Beijing would mean an end to China's alleged "theft" of US jobs and wealth.

In his annual State of the Union address, Mr Trump also called on China to make the kind of far-reaching "structural" changes to industrial policy that analysts say Beijing is likely to resist.

The world's two largest economies have 24 days left in a three-month truce in their trade war before US duty rates are due to rise sharply - an escalation that economists say could be a powerful negative shock to the global economy.

"We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end," Mr Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Any agreement with Beijing "must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices," Mr Trump said.

Last week, top US and Chinese officials proclaimed progress and comity after two days of talks in Washington, but they disclosed few details.

Washington and Beijing have slapped punishing tariffs on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade, which has weighed on the two countries' manufacturing sectors and sent jitters through global markets.

The US trade deficit has swelled more than 18 per cent since Mr Trump took office, rising far faster than economic growth, and has hit record heights with China in particular.

The president also renewed his often-repeated falsehood that China was paying the US import duties on its exports.

"Our Treasury is receiving billions of dollars a month from a country that never gave us a dime," Mr Trump said.

In fact, such duties are paid by US importers, with costs in many cases passed on to consumers.

Mr Trump also lauded signs of US economic strength, including robust job creation and falling unemployment.

"We are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world," Mr Trump said.

"Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in over half a century."

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office predicts the US economy will slow this year and the year after that as the effects of 2017's sweeping tax overhaul fade.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim on Feb 27-28 in Vietnam

Trump vows to build border wall that Democrats oppose

Australia central bank governor says scenarios on next rate move equally balanced

UN experts say North Korea shielding missiles at airports

Tsipras says pleased to maintain 'open' dialogue with Turkey

US Treasury welcomes 'support' from Democrats on China

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

Must Read

AK_kimtrump_0602.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim on Feb 27-28 in Vietnam

Feb 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin exchange president's death puts millions out of reach

file73u7 reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Snapchat parent Snap lifted by quarterly update

file72qsku3qjf49v8cl64o.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Emerging economies catching up in smartphone adoption: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening