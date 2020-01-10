You are here

Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan 15

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 12:53 PM

US President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed "shortly thereafter."
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed "shortly thereafter."

In an interview with the ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, Mr Trump said: "We're going to be signing on January 15th - I think it will be January 15th, but shortly thereafter, but I think January 15th - a big deal with China."

