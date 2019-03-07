You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says China trade talks going well, predicts 'good deal' or no deal

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 6:28 AM

BP_Donald Trump_070319_20.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were moving along well and predicted either a "good deal" or no deal between the world's two largest economies.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were moving along well and predicted either a "good deal" or no deal between the world's two largest economies.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in intense negotiations to end a months-long trade war. Trump, citing progress in talks, last week delayed a planned tariff increase to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

"They're moving along well and we'll see what happens," the president said on Wednesday during a meeting in the Oval Office, referring to the trade talks. He said there would either be "a good deal or it's not going to be a deal, but I think they're moving along very nicely."

Trump's comments after the Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the US goods trade deficit surged to a record high in 2018 as strong domestic demand fueled by lower taxes pulled in imports, despite the president's tariffs and "America First" policies aimed at shrinking the trade gap.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Talks are primarily taking place via video teleconference and going well, Ted McKinney, undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, told a press call.

"Right now, I think there's just a lot of work in getting words down ... a contract or agreement, and that's the current status," he added.

The United States has demanded that China make substantial changes to its laws and practices to protect US intellectual property, end forced transfers of US technology to Chinese firms, curb generous industrial subsidies and open the domestic market to US companies.

In addition, Washington has sought increased Chinese purchases of US goods, including farm and energy commodities and manufactured products, to reduce a US trade deficit with China that it estimates at more than US$417 billion for 2018.

People familiar with the talks told Reuters the two sides still had substantial work ahead to reach agreement on a way to ensure China follows through on any pledges. Talks could still collapse if a deal cannot be reached on enforcement of these "structural" issues.

REUTERS

 

Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

Singapore affirms China's 'key market' status

Merdeka Generation Package benefits to be rolled out from July and November

Current hikes in healthcare spending not sustainable: Gan Kim Yong

Smaller enterprises 'stand to gain from Budget 2019'

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Must Read

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BP_Grab_070319_3.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening