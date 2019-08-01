You are here
Trump says Federal Reserve 'let us down,' wanted 'aggressive rate-cutting cycle'
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump attacked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell again on Wednesday, saying the central bank's newly-announced small cut in interest rates was not enough.
"What the Market wanted to hear ... was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, the European Union and other countries around the world," Mr Trump said on Twitter.
"As usual, Powell let us down."
AFP