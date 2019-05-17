You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says having gay presidential candidate is 'great'

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 7:36 AM

lwx_donald trump_170519_57.jpg
US President Donald Trump says it's "great" that a gay Democratic challenger, Pete Buttigieg, is in the 2020 presidential race.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump says it's "great" that a gay Democratic challenger, Pete Buttigieg, is in the 2020 presidential race.

A previously little known mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mr Buttigieg has raced to prominence as one of the top contenders in a crowded Democratic field - and as the first major presidential candidate to be openly homosexual.

"I think it's absolutely fine, I do," Mr Trump told Fox News in an excerpt released Thursday of an interview airing Sunday.

"I think it's great. I think that's something that perhaps some people will have a problem with. I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it's good," Mr Trump said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Buttigieg is married and if he won the White House - still a very big if - his husband Chasten would likely be known as the "first gentleman".

Whether Mr Buttigieg gets his party's nomination or not, his bid has already made him and Chasten the country's most prominent gay couple.

Mr Trump, whose right-wing base is broadly hostile to gay marriage, has delivered a mixed message on his attitude to gay rights over the years.

AFP

Government & Economy

Iran says no talks with the US as Gulf tensions soar

Taiwan parliament to vote on Asia's first gay marriage bill

Trump proposes immigration overhaul to favour skilled, English speakers

US publishes Huawei export blacklist order

Huawei ban clouds US-China trade talks, tech sector

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.78, below indications

BT_20190517_MANOJ_3784669.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

TWG shareholder Wellness Group to be wound up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening