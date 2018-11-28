You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says he’s ‘not even a little bit happy’ with Federal Reserve’s Powell

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 7:22 AM

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-005755.jpg
President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, telling the Washington Post he's "not even a little bit happy" with his choice to head the central bank.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, telling the Washington Post he's "not even a little bit happy" with his choice to head the central bank.

"So far, I'm not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay," Mr Trump told the Post on Tuesday, using Mr Powell's nickname. "Not even a little bit."

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly criticised the Fed for its interest-rate increases, complained at length about Mr Powell in the interview. He said the central bank's policies are responsible for recent stock market declines and for GM's announcement this week that it would close five factories in North America and lay off 14,000 workers next year, the Post reported.

"I'm doing deals and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed," Mr Trump told the Post. "They're making a mistake because I have a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed held borrowing costs steady at its meeting earlier this month but investors expect it to raise rates in December, which would mark the fourth hike since Mr Powell became chairman in February.

Mr Trump has previously blamed the "loco" Fed for causing steep stock-market losses with its campaign of gradual rate increases and demurred on whether he'd fire Mr Powell. The president's criticism shattered a two-decade White House tradition of avoiding comment on monetary policy out of respect for the Fed independence.

US central bankers are trying to keep the world's largest economy on an even keel and inflation near their 2 per cent target amid a strong labour market that has driven unemployment to the lowest level since 1969. They have penciled in another rate increase by year-end and three more in 2019, according to quarterly projections from September that will be updated next month.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening