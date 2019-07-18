You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says he could impose more China tariffs if he wants

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants, after promising to hold off on more duties in a trade-war truce he reached with China's President Xi Jinping last month.

"We have a long way to go . . . We have another US$325 billion we can put a tariff on, if we want," Mr Trump said. "So, we're talking to China about a deal, but I wish they didn't break the deal that we had." China said on Wednesday that further levies would complicate the negotiations.

"If the US imposes new tariffs, this would create a new obstacle for US and China trade negotiations, would make the road to coming to an agreement longer," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing. "China still hopes to resolve US-China trade frictions through consultation and dialogue."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump and Mr Xi called a tariff ceasefire and agreed to resume trade talks after meeting at the Group-of-20 summit in Japan in late June, breaking a six-week stalemate. The US president said he'd hold off on a threat to impose tariffs on an additional US$300 billion in Chinese imports, and that Mr Xi had agreed to buy large amounts of US farm goods in exchange. No such deal to increase agricultural purchases was made, Chinese officials said earlier. There hasn't been any large-scale buys since the meeting in late June.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expect to have another call this week with top trade negotiators in China, and the two may travel to Beijing for meetings if the discussions by phone are productive, Mr Mnuchin said on Monday.

Mr Trump resumed pressure on China through tweets this week about the ongoing trade tensions. On Monday, he indicated that the US tariffs were having their intended impact by squeezing China's economy.

China released figures this week showing growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter, the weakest pace since at least 1992 when it began collecting the data.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump last week complained that China wasn't living up to its promise of increased purchases of American agricultural goods. "China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great farmers that they said they would. Hopefully they will start soon!" Mr Trump said on Twitter.

The US expects China to announce significant purchases from US farmers, Mr Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters on Monday, implying that the step is necessary for trade talks between the two nations to advance.

The talks broke down in May after the US accused China of reneging on commitments in a draft deal that Mr Mnuchin said had been 90 per cent completed. China has said there'll be no trade deal unless the US removes all existing tariffs put in place during the year-long trade war. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

New framework for data protection officers and certifications for international data flows

JTC, NTU to start advanced manufacturing training programme for undergrads

Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Powell maintains Fed's pledge to act to sustain US expansion

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly