Trump says he never considered delaying election

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 7:52 AM

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed allegations by his opponent Joe Biden that he would try to delay the November election as the United States struggles to quell the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

"I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that?" Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I look forward to that election, and that was just made-up propaganda. Not by him, but by some of the many people that are working" for Mr Biden, Mr Trump said.

The president cannot by law unilaterally change the date of the election, which is due on November 3.

"Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Mr Biden said during an online fundraiser last week.

