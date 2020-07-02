You are here

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 6:43 AM

US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he would have "no problem" doing so, while reiterating his belief that the contagion will just "disappear."
"If I were in a tight situation with...

