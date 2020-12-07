You are here

Trump says his lawyer Giuliani has Covid-19

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 6:39 AM

rk_RudyGiuliani_071220.jpg
Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, the president said on Sunday, the latest member of his inner circle to contract the disease.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, the president said on Sunday, the latest member of his inner circle to contract the disease.

It was unclear whether Mr Giuliani was experiencing symptoms, but at age 76 the former New York mayor is...

