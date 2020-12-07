Trump says his lawyer Giuliani has Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19, the president said on Sunday, the latest member of his inner circle to contract the disease.
It was unclear whether Mr Giuliani was experiencing symptoms, but at age 76 the former New York mayor is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes