Trump says hopes to resume political rallies

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 9:10 AM

nz_trump_180445.jpg
Donald Trump on Friday said he hopes to resume holding the political rallies that were a hallmark of his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

"I hope we can do rallies. It's great for the country," Mr Trump told a press conference, calling the events "a tremendous way of getting the word out". 

Like millions of Americans, Mr Trump has for weeks been largely confined to his home - in his case the White House - as part of mass social distancing measures.

Although there seems to be little chance of holding packed gatherings with thousands of people in the near future, Mr Trump said they will eventually be "bigger than ever". 

He announced he would be making a rare trip out of Washington to deliver the commencement address at the West Point military academy in New York, which is scheduled for May 23.

Throughout his time in office, Mr Trump has held campaign-style rallies around the country and he had been set to ramp up the rhythm ahead of the Nov 3 presidential election.

Mr Trump said he wouldn't want to hold rallies where social distancing is in force.

"It loses a lot of flavour," he said.

AFP

