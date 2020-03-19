You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 6:50 AM

nz_trump_190326.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there is "no reason" to consider suspending tariffs on goods imported from China as part of the effort to ease the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there is "no reason" to consider suspending tariffs on goods imported from China as part of the effort to ease the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Repeating the incorrect claim that China is paying the import duties actually paid by American firms and individuals, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that Beijing had not asked for US tariffs to be suspended.

"China's paying us billions and billions of dollars in tariffs, and there's no reason to do that," he said when asked if he would consider suspending import duties.

Despite a truce in the long-running trade war reached in January, tariffs remain in place on two-thirds of trade between the economic powers, and economists have said duties on medical products from China could be slowing the virus response.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

Coronavirus 'biggest challenge for Germany since WW2': Merkel

Mice sector hurting from scrapped events, seeks forms of relief

Singapore sets 14-day stay-home rule for inbound travellers to curb virus spread

Can Malaysia's new Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz steer country through current economic quagmire?

NTUC gives one-time payment to members affected by Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 06:52 AM
Consumer

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

[LONDON] Britain's supermarkets on Wednesday stepped up efforts to safeguard supplies, especially for vulnerable and...

Mar 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

[ROME] Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of...

Mar 19, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus 'biggest challenge for Germany since WW2': Merkel

[BERLIN] Germany is facing its biggest challenge since World War II in the fight against the coronavirus, Chancellor...

Mar 19, 2020 06:46 AM
Banking & Finance

British pound dives over 4% against US dollar

[LONDON] The pound slumped more than four per cent against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching a 35-year low, as...

Mar 19, 2020 06:44 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7.0%

[NEW YORK] Trading on Wall Street was halted again on Wednesday due to rising fear about the economic hit from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.