[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would hold his long-awaited second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

"If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," Mr Trump said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

AFP