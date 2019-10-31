You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says US, China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 10:42 PM

doc77rvquf5rg110ajqb9s9_doc75cef8xw63c1e6xq093v.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement," Mr Trump said on Twitter. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

Chile's decision to cancel the Nov 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile threw a wrench in plans for Mr Trump and Mr Xi to sign a deal on the sidelines.

Mr Trump offered no specifics on when a new meeting might be set but the White House said on Wednesday it expected to finalise a deal "within the same time frame."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral talks will continue to proceed as previously planned and the lead trade negotiators from both countries will speak by telephone on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Beijing ends key conclave with promise to protect Hong Kong

US and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalise a text of the "phase one" agreement for Mr Trump and Mr Xi to sign next month, a process clouded by wrangling over US demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of US farm products.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was traveling in the Middle East, told Reuters on Wednesday that US discussions with China had been productive, and work on finalising the text of the deal was continuing. China's commerce ministry also said on Thursday the negotiations were progressing well.

The White House intends to offer some US locations as alternatives for the Apec summit, according to one source familiar with US thinking. Alaska and Hawaii could be potential options that would be acceptable to China, said a second source familiar with the issue.

China has also suggested Macau as a possible venue, according to one China trade source familiar with the issue. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

India fiscal deficit nears 93% of full-year target in 6 months, limiting scope for tax cuts

US consumer spending rises moderately, wages flat

Beijing ends key conclave with promise to protect Hong Kong

UK election campaign hots up on Brexit day that never was

Eurozone faces stagnation, as inflation falls again

North Korea launches two possible 'ballistic missiles' into sea

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

India fiscal deficit nears 93% of full-year target in 6 months, limiting scope for tax cuts

[NEW DELHI] India's fiscal deficit in the six months through September approached 93 per cent of the target for the...

Oct 31, 2019 10:17 PM
Companies & Markets

ESR Cayman to raise HK$4.4 billion with HK listing

ESR Cayman's proposed listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) will raise net proceeds of approximately HK$...

Oct 31, 2019 09:46 PM
Stocks

Wall St edges higher at open

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after strong quarterly reports from Apple and Facebook but...

Oct 31, 2019 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending rises moderately, wages flat

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts...

Oct 31, 2019 09:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit divests Vietnam subsidiary for US$10m

THE manager of Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) has divested its entire shareholding interest in wholly owned...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly