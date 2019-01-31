You are here

Trump says US-China trade talks 'going well' but wants to see Xi

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 9:44 PM

doc73vlj5lcf3b3qsor32f_doc73onk6b2g7s1kbigafqk.jpg
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017.Mr Trump was upbeat on Thursday about ongoing high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Mr Xi.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was upbeat on Thursday about high-level trade talks with Chinese officials in Washington but said no final deal would be made until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The United States and China opened a pivotal round of talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China's intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

Trump was scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House as talks conclude on Thursday.

"China's top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points."

Mr Trump said negotiators are working to complete a deal, leaving "NOTHING unresolved on the table" before the March 1 deadline agreed by both sides.

REUTERS

